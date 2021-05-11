QuakeCon 2021 is Digital-Only, Set for August 19 to 21 - News

Bethesda Softworks announced QuakeCon 2021 will be a digital-only event and will run from August 19 to 21.

"We can’t wait to get back to Dallas with our QuakeCon family, but for the continued safety of our staff, the volunteers, and the community, this year’s QuakeCon will once again be a digital-only event," reads the announcement from Bethesda Softworks. "We’ll have all the Peace, Love, and Rockets – remotely – August 19-21.

"We’ll share additional details on the streaming lineup, charity opportunities, giveaways, and more later in June, so stay tuned for more updates."

