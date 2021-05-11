QuakeCon 2021 is Digital-Only, Set for August 19 to 21 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 296 Views
Bethesda Softworks announced QuakeCon 2021 will be a digital-only event and will run from August 19 to 21.
"We can’t wait to get back to Dallas with our QuakeCon family, but for the continued safety of our staff, the volunteers, and the community, this year’s QuakeCon will once again be a digital-only event," reads the announcement from Bethesda Softworks. "We’ll have all the Peace, Love, and Rockets – remotely – August 19-21.
"We’ll share additional details on the streaming lineup, charity opportunities, giveaways, and more later in June, so stay tuned for more updates."
Definitely the right move. I was optimistic that things will be much better by August to where it'll be an in-person event again, but I'd rather things be 100% back to normal before hosting an event of this size again. I've attended every Quakecon since 2005 and a huge LAN party like that is one of the best gaming experiences you can ever have! I've made a lot of friendships over the years and I'd rather everyone be safe before getting to meet together like this again. Soon!!!!