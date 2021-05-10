Days Gone on PC Does Not Support Ray Tracing or DLSS - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment's Bend Studio in an FAQ on the upcoming PC release of Days Gone said the game will not support ray tracing or DLSS on PC. You also won't be able to transfer your save files from the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 to the PC version.

The PC version does allow you to change your field of view to a maximum of 100 degrees, and to adjust the level of detail, foliage draw distances, graphical customization, and more.

It does also include the same Photo Mode found on the PlayStation version, as well as support for keyboard and mouse, the DualShock 4 controller, DualSense controller, and Xbox controllers. Steam input support with official Steam configurations includes DualShock 4 and 3rd party Sony DualShock controllers, DualSense, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Steam controller with absolute_mouse for aiming, Nintendo Switch Pro, and Generic Direct Input controllers.

Days Gone will launch for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on May 18.

Read the entire FAQ below:

When will Days Gone on PC release?

Days Gone releases on PC May 18, 2021 from a range of digital retailers, including Steam and Epic Games Store.

Will Days Gone on PC include all the downloadable content from the PlayStation 4 console version?

Yes, Days Gone includes the same downloadable content, available at no additional cost, as it did on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 console versions. The downloadable content that you will have access to immediately with the purchase of Days Gone on PC are; Survival Mode, Challenge Mode and Bike Skins – once you have completed the main story, you can access New Game Plus.



What are the minimum PC system requirements I need for Days Gone on PC?

At minimum, Days Gone on PC will require a 64-bit processor and Windows 10 operating system with an Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3 GHz or AMD FX-6300@3.5 GHz CPU, 8 GB of RAM and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB) graphics card. Though not required, SSD for storage and 16 GB of memory is recommended, both sold separately.



What are the recommended PC system requirements I need for Days Gone on PC?

We recommend using a Windows 10 64-bits operating system with an Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or a Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz CPU, 16 GB of RAM and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) graphics card to play Days Gone on PC. Though not required, SSD for storage, sold separately, is recommended.

Will Days Gone on PC include ultra-wide monitor support?

Days Gone on PC supports ultra-wide monitors for 21:9 and 32:9, including cinematics and UI.



Can I play Days Gone on PC at 60 FPS?

Days Gone on PC can be played at targeted 60 FPS for the recommended specifications, or with unlocked framerate.

Will Days Gone on PC support keyboard and mouse, and key bindings?

Days Gone on PC does support keyboard and mouse, and includes support with re-binding every action, including alternates and menu navigation. Plus, simultaneous keyboard/mouse and controller input.



What controllers will Days Gone support?

In addition to keyboard and mouse controls, Days Gone on PC will support multiple 1st and 3rd party controllers including, the DualShock 4 (wired), DualSense (wired) and XBox controllers with native support. Steam input support (wired/wireless) with official Steam configurations include, DualShock 4 and 3rd party Sony DualShock controllers, DualSense, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Steam controller with absolute_mouse for aiming, Nintendo Switch Pro and Generic Direct Input controllers.

Does Days Gone support DLSS?

Days Gone on PC does not support DLSS at this time.

Will Days Gone on PC support ray tracing?

Days Gone on PC does not support ray tracing.

Will Days Gone on PC include Photo Mode?

Yes. Days Gone on PC includes the same Photo Mode from PlayStation, and now includes an upgraded Super Resolution feature to capture Days Gone in higher resolution.

Can you transfer your save file from PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 consoles to PC?

You will not be able to transfer your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 save file to PC.

Will Days Gone on PC support Achievements?

Yes, Days Gone on PC fully supports Achievements.

Will I be able to change the field of view?

Days Gone on PC includes the option to change your field of view (FOV), up to a maximum of 100 degrees.

What display customizations can I adjust?

Days Gone on PC allows for multiple display customizations with increased level of detail, foliage draw distances, graphical customization and more. Take a look at the PC in-game screenshot below, displaying the Graphics menu with the various settings you can customize.

