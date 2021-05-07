Crying Suns is A Sci-Fi Roguelite, Launches May 27 for Switch - News

Publisher Humble Games and developer Alt Shift Studio announced the science-fiction roguelite game, Crying Suns, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 27 for $24.99. Pre-orders are now open and include a 10 percent discount. The game first launched for PC in September 2019, and for iOS and Android in June 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

With over one million players across platforms (PC, Mac, iOS, and Android), Crying Suns is a narrative and tactical game putting players in the role of Ellys Idaho, a space fleet commander, exploring a mysteriously fallen empire. In this roguelite-structured experience, deeply inspired by science-fiction classics as Dune or Foundation, but also BattleStar Galactica, each successful run progressively uncovers the truth about the underlying post-apocalyptic story. Players encounter several gameplay phases such as story events in which choices can have positive or negative consequences, planets exploration for resources, and tactical fights between space fleets.

Key Features:

Exploration – Space exploration in a procedurally-generated universe.

– Space exploration in a procedurally-generated universe. Battle – Tactical fights between battleships and their squadron fleets.

– Tactical fights between battleships and their squadron fleets. Story – More than 300 possible story events including a deep and dramatic storyline structured in six chapters.

– More than 300 possible story events including a deep and dramatic storyline structured in six chapters. A Science-Fiction Universe – A dark and disturbing atmosphere inspired by classic science-fiction universes.

