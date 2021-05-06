Microsoft: The Xbox Division is Profitable and a High-Growth Business - News

Xbox business development vice president Lori Wright as a third-party witness at the Epic Games v. Apple court case yesterday revealed that Microsoft has never earned any profit from Xbox hardware sales.

Wright was asked how much margin Microsoft earns on Xbox consoles and responded by saying, "we don't. We sell the consoles at a loss." She was later asked by Microsoft has ever earned profit on the sale of an Xbox console and responded, "no."

A Microsoft spokesperson has released a statement to The Verge saying that the Xbox division is profitable and is a high-growth business for the company.

"The gaming business is a profitable and high-growth business for Microsoft," said the Microsoft spokesperson. "The console gaming business is traditionally a hardware subsidy model. Game companies sell consoles at a loss to attract new customers. Profits are generated in game sales and online service subscriptions."

Senior video games industry analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad yesterday said that selling consoles at a loss "isn't too unusual" and the loss is recouped with first-party game sales, subscription services, and the cut it takes from third-party games and DLC.

Some leaked court documents from the Epic Games v. Apple court case include an internal Xbox review of The Last of Us Part II that was done by the Xbox Portfolio Team, that Dead Island 2 and Saints Row 5 will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store, how much Sony was against adding cross-platform play to multiplatform games on the PlayStation 4, and Epic paying Two-Two Interactive $146 million to have the PC version of Borderlands 3 launch as a timed exclusive on the Epic Game Store.

