Resident Evil Village Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of Tomorrow's Release - News

Capcom has released the launch trailer for Resident Evil Village ahead of tomorrow's release.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Experience survival horror like never before in Resident Evil Village, the eighth major installment in the genre-defining Resident Evil franchise. Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline brings Ethan Winters to a remote snow-capped village filled with a diverse cast of terrifying enemies. After a devastating encounter with Resident Evil series hero Chris Redfield, Ethan pursues him in search of answers but finds himself in an entirely new nightmare.

Modern console technology paired with Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine deliver a visceral experience combining pulse-pounding action with signature survival horror gameplay synonymous with the Resident Evil series. Harnessing the newest console technology, Resident Evil Village delivers stunning graphics and advanced technology on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. New gameplay features harken back to fan-favorite elements from previous Resident Evil games while new mechanics offer more depth to the action during combat.

Key Features:

A New Chapter in the Resident Evil Storyline – This eighth major installment in the flagship Resident Evil series continues the story from the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard. With the return of popular features and introduction of new elements, survival horror has never been so intense.

– This eighth major installment in the flagship Resident Evil series continues the story from the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard. With the return of popular features and introduction of new elements, survival horror has never been so intense. Popular Resident Evil Features – Fans might recognize new features in Resident Evil Village that are nods to previous Resident Evil games including a merchant dubbed “The Duke” who allows players to purchase and sell items, buy recipes for crafting consumables, and customize weapons.

– Fans might recognize new features in Resident Evil Village that are nods to previous Resident Evil games including a merchant dubbed “The Duke” who allows players to purchase and sell items, buy recipes for crafting consumables, and customize weapons. The Mercenaries Are Back – The fan-favorite, battle-the-clock extra game mode, “The Mercenaries,” makes its return with new features. Now players have the option to buy and upgrade weapons from The Duke, and acquire abilities that enhance weapons and physical capabilities to offer more depth and replay value.

– The fan-favorite, battle-the-clock extra game mode, “The Mercenaries,” makes its return with new features. Now players have the option to buy and upgrade weapons from The Duke, and acquire abilities that enhance weapons and physical capabilities to offer more depth and replay value. Familiar Faces and New Foes – Resident Evil series Chris Redfield returns under a shroud of seemingly sinister motives. Ethan will also encounter a host of new adversaries inhabiting the enigmatic village, all with their own distinctive attacks.

– Resident Evil series Chris Redfield returns under a shroud of seemingly sinister motives. Ethan will also encounter a host of new adversaries inhabiting the enigmatic village, all with their own distinctive attacks. Evolution of Combat – In addition to engaging and attacking enemies, Ethan can also now guard against incoming attacks, or kick enemies away to buy time for his next move, requiring players to further strategize the best approach for surviving the many challenges ahead.

– In addition to engaging and attacking enemies, Ethan can also now guard against incoming attacks, or kick enemies away to buy time for his next move, requiring players to further strategize the best approach for surviving the many challenges ahead. 25th Anniversary Celebration Bonus – As a thank you to fans, Resident Evil Village will include access to a free multiplayer experience titled Resident Evil Re:Verse, coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. An all-star cast of fan-favorite Resident Evil characters face off in four to six-player deathmatch battles in iconic series locations.

– As a thank you to fans, Resident Evil Village will include access to a free multiplayer experience titled Resident Evil Re:Verse, coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. An all-star cast of fan-favorite Resident Evil characters face off in four to six-player deathmatch battles in iconic series locations. Latest Console Technology – RE Engine paired with new technologies available via PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S delivers hyper-detailed graphics, advanced immersive audio and little to no load times, bringing the shadowy village and its evocative residents to life in first person perspective.

– RE Engine paired with new technologies available via PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S delivers hyper-detailed graphics, advanced immersive audio and little to no load times, bringing the shadowy village and its evocative residents to life in first person perspective. Play Across Generations – Resident Evil Village will be eligible to upgrade free from PlayStation 4 to the digital PlayStation 5 version and will support Smart Delivery for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.

Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

