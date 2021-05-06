Microsoft Has Never Made a Profit From Xbox Hardware - News

/ 289 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Xbox business development vice president Lori Wright as a third-party witness at the Epic Games v. Apple court case was asked by Epic Games lawyer Wes Earnhardt how much money Microsoft earns on each Xbox console sold. Wright revealed that Microsoft doesn't earn money for Xbox hardware.

"How much margin does Microsoft earn on the sale on the Xbox consoles?" Earnhardt asked.

"We don't. We sell the consoles at a loss," Wright said, according to Protocol. Wright added that the Xbox business model is selling the hardware at a loss and subsidizing that loss with game sales and subscription services like Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold to turn a profit.

The Epic Games lawyer later asked Wright, "has Microsoft ever earned a profit on the sale of an Xbox console?" and Wright responded," no."

A leaked document from the court case revealed that Microsoft earned between $1.6 billion and $2.3 billion in profits in the 2019 calendar year.

Senior video games industry analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad via Twitter wrote a response explaining Microsoft's business model with the Xbox.

"This isn't too unusual for the console space," said Ahmad. "The console is sold at a loss initially & usually for some time after. The platform holder recoups the investment in hardware via its own first party game sales + services + the cut it takes from third parties that sell games / DLC.

"Hardware being unprofitable certainly played a bigger role in the late 90's and early 2000's (oh and PS3 era lol). Both the PS5 and Series X/S are being sold at a loss right now, but will become profitable down the line most likely. Nintendo is somewhat of an outlier.

"The PS4 was probably the first Sony console to flip the above concept somewhat. While Sony aggressively cut the price of PS2, for example, down to $99, the PS4 maintained a $299 price point for multiple years and was profitable. Switch was built to be profitable asap."

Some leaked court documents from the Epic Games v. Apple court case include an internal Xbox review of The Last of Us Part II that was done by the Xbox Portfolio Team, that Dead Island 2 and Saints Row 5 will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store, how much Sony was against adding cross-platform play to multiplatform games on the PlayStation 4, and Epic paying Two-Two Interactive $146 million to have the PC version of Borderlands 3 launch as a timed exclusive on the Epic Game Store.

This isn't too unusual for the console space



The console is sold at a loss initially & usually for some time after



The platform holder recoups the investment in hardware via its own first party game sales + services + the cut it takes from third parties that sell games / DLC https://t.co/j1wDjoRac9 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 5, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles