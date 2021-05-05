Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 249 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher MY.GAMES and developer Allods Team Arcade have announced 2D action-adventure platformer, Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021 for $19.99 / €19.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Inspired by popcorn action movies from the ’80s, Blast Brigade combines the bullet mayhem of run ‘n gun platformers with deep, metroidvania-style world exploration. Assemble the team of four playable heroes with their own abilities, switch characters on the go, upgrade weapons, face challenging bosses, and prevent doomsday.

Blast Brigade tells the story of a diverse group of special agents from across the globe that will have to unite against the evil genius Dr. Cread. A seemingly routine mission soon escalates into a mission to save the world, which sees the heroes working together to safeguard the ancient heritage of an island paradise.

The heroes will explore the remote island captured by the nefarious Dr. Cread. After many (failed) attempts at world domination, the doctor has now made his lair on the island paradise whilst enslaving its inhabitants to help him build his giant doomsday robot. The Blast Brigade will not only have to defeat the minions of Dr. Cread but also master strange, ancient technology in their quest to save the world.

Players will be controlling four different characters during the course of the game:

The American Jeff (J. Jefferson) , who has never found a problem he can’t blast his way out of. Using his trusty grenade launcher, Jeff is an all-American hero who always charges into headlong confrontations with evil-doers and villains.

, who has never found a problem he can’t blast his way out of. Using his trusty grenade launcher, Jeff is an all-American hero who always charges into headlong confrontations with evil-doers and villains. Soviet KGB Agent Alexandra “Shura” Voron infiltrates hostile territory with her grappling hook to take out enemies of the motherland with her sniper rifle. A master manipulator and infiltrator, Shura preferably works from the shadows to achieve her goals.

infiltrates hostile territory with her grappling hook to take out enemies of the motherland with her sniper rifle. A master manipulator and infiltrator, Shura preferably works from the shadows to achieve her goals. The Scotsman Gavin Henry Gale or “Galahad” is a MI6 spy that was recently captured by Dr. Cread. After being subjected to horrible experiments at the hands of the Doctor, he managed to escape and now uses his cyborg body to wreak havoc on his foes.

is a MI6 spy that was recently captured by Dr. Cread. After being subjected to horrible experiments at the hands of the Doctor, he managed to escape and now uses his cyborg body to wreak havoc on his foes. Holy Sentinel Vartaxaklahun “Vortex” Paqarnusta works with the Blast Brigade to help liberate her island from Dr. Cread. Wielding Chakrams in a spinning dance of death, Vortex also has rudimentary knowledge of the ancient technology of the island.

From Vortex’s holy chakram to Shura’s grappling hook, the various characters’ special abilities can be used to tackle each situation in a new and exciting way.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles