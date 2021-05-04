Apsulov: End of Gods Launches This Summer for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Digerati and developer Angry Demon Studio announced the " future Viking horror and science-fiction adventure" game, Apsulov: End of Gods, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One this summer. A physical edition will also be released for the PS5 and PS4 by Perp Games, which includes a copy of the game, a downloadable soundtrack, and an art book.

"We worked incredibly hard to create a rich, atmospheric world for , and the response we’ve had from PC players is a great source of pride for us,” said Angry Demon Studio CEO John Kalderon.

"It’s always been our aim to bring the game to consoles, so we’re thrilled that it’s finally happening and console owners will soon get a chance to discover the secrets of Yggdrasil for themselves."

View the announcement trailer for the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Apsulov: End of Gods is a future Viking horror and science-fiction adventure unlike any other.

The humans dug deep below the earth to find the mercy of the gods. What they found was never meant to reach the surface. Not on Midgard, nor any of Yggdrasil’s realms. You wake in a facility built to research the worlds of Yggdrasil.

Survive lurking dangers as you journey through a world of technology and mythological artifacts, where chaos rules over the human realm. It is in this chaos that you find your purpose and destiny.

Key Features:

Explore a nightmarish sanctuary of futuristic technology and Norse mythology.

Experience first-person horror in uniquely atmospheric environments.

Master otherworldly artifacts and the secrets of Yggdrasil.

Play in 4K HDR on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One X, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 Pro.

