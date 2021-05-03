Microsoft Adds FPS Boost to 74 More Games on Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 218 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft announced it has added the largest amount of games to get FPS Boost on the Xbox Series X|S, with 74 new games to brings the total number of games with the feature now at 97. Many of the games are available on Xbox Game Pass and EA Play, which is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Some of the new titles with FPS Boost on the Xbox Series X|S include Assassin’s Creed Unity, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Wasteland 3, and Far Cry 5.

FPS Boost increases the frames per second of backward compatible games running on the Xbox Series X|S consoles. The feature doesn't require developers to make any changes to their games to improve the FPS.

The initial batch of games included Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4, and Watch Dogs 2. Later on, some Bethesda and Electronic Arts titles received FPS Boost support.

Check out the full list of games that support FPS Boost here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles