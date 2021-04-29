Minds Beneath Us is a Sci-Fi Thriller Adventure Game, Headed to PC - News

Taiwanese developer BearBone Studio announced it is developing a "story-rich science-fiction thriller adventure game" called Mind Beneath Us. The game will launch for PC via Steam. It has no release date yet.

Minds Beneath Us is an adventure about a guy and a data ghost who lived in his head and controlled his body.

After society has become fully automated with AI, a new industry has emerged that replaces the hardware needed to operate the internet with linked human brains.

As a result, the most disadvantaged of citizens have had no choice but to put in their bid to sign up, one after another.

Against the stage of this mad society, a mysterious conspiracy gradually unveils.

Key Features:

Players can constantly make their own dialogue choices, and shape the relationship between characters .The combination of dialogue choices and actions will constantly affect the story.

Observe environments, pay attention to each dialogue then look for hidden clues in every scene. Unlock new dialogue choices.

With hand-drawn animation and smooth camera movement, we create a unique cinematic experience.

Combine 2D character and detailed 3D environment, present the near future Taipei street.

