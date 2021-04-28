Sony 'Aggressively' Investing in 1st Party Studios and Partnerships This Year - News

Sony's Games and Network Service division reported its highest year ever in terms of profits and revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. This was driven by strong first-party and third-party software sales, as well as PlayStation 5 hardware sales.

Sony has forecasted that revenue will be even higher in the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2022, from first-party games. However, it has forecasted a drop in the first quarter, which ends June 30, 2021. This would be due to The Last of Us Part II launching in June 2020.

Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki in a call to investors that was transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle said the company plans to invest aggressively with its first-party studios and its partnerships with other studios.

"We intend to increase development personnel and other in-house costs by approximately 20bn yen [$183m] year-on-year, as we further strengthen our in-house software," said Totoki. "To enhance our software offering, we intend to continue investing in partnering with external studios, in addition to aggressively investing in our in-house studios."

He added, "As I just mentioned, we aim to strengthen the PlayStation platform through actions such as the recently announced partnership with Haven Entertainment, which was established by Jade Raymond, creator of the famous game Assassin’s Creed.

"In our additional investment of Epic Games, along with the rest of the Sony group we will also work to enhance the social and platform capabilities of games."

Sony Interactive Entertainment earlier today announced it has shipped 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of March 31, 2021. This puts it 200,000 units ahead of the Playstation 4, which had shipped 7.6 million units as of March 31, 2014.

Totoki also revealed during the call that it is unlikely Sony will be able to drastically increase the supply of the PlayStation 5.

