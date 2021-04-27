PS5 System Update Improves System Performance - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released PlayStation 5 system update Version: 21.01-03.10.00. The update is 1 GB in size.

The changelog for the update is just one line long. "This system software update improves system performance," reads the changelog.

The previous PS5 system update Version: 21.01-03.00.00 added the ability to store PS5 games on USB hard drives, Share Play with players on PS4, zoom to the accessibility features, the ability to disable game chat audio, and more.

The PS5 launched in November 2020 and has sold over seven million units worldwide, according to VGChartz estimates.

