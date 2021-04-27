Brian Fargo is Excited About inXile Entertainment's Next Big Game, Long Way Off - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 378 Views
inXile Entertainment, known for the Wasteland and The Bard’s Tale franchises, was acquired by Microsoft in 2018.
Brian Fargo, inXile founder, has teased the next game from the studio saying that he is "excited about the visuals, design, and writing" in the game. However, he added that it won't be revealed for "quite a long time."
He was asked if it would be announced later this year and Fargo responded by saying "later." This does mean we won't be seeing the game until 2022 or later.
The most recent game from inXile Entertainment was Wasteland 3, which launched on August 28, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
I know that teasing is cruel but I am so excited about the visuals, design and writing for our next big game.— Brian Fargo (@BrianFargo) April 26, 2021
Unfortunately you won't see what I see for quite a long time.
longer....— Brian Fargo (@BrianFargo) April 26, 2021
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
The inXile leaker on Era said this game won't release until 2024 or 2025, so probably E3 2023 announce I would guess. Said it is the most ambitious and expensive out of all of Xbox's upcoming RPGs, so higher budget than Fable, Avowed, and Outer Worlds 2 (he said this before MS acquired Bethesda, so we don't know how the budget compares to Elder Scrolls 6 or Starfield).
That's insane if that turns out to be true. inXile is definitely not known for large scale RPG's, but knowing who's behind the studio, I can't wait to see what they can come up with! I don't think there's a chance the budget is higher than BGS's for ES6 and Starfield, but higher than Fable and Avowed which are fore sure AAA level......it's gonna be exciting!
Yeah, they also have a 2nd team which is believed to be working on a more traditional AA RPG like inXile usually makes, but I assume that Brian is talking about the AAA one with this tweet.
Nowadays games are taking 3 to 4 years to be developed and their last game was released in 2020. So it is reasonable to expect their next game will be released in 2023 at the very least (although Wasteland 3 was released only two years after The Bard´s Tale IV).
A new isometric Fallout?! :) lol I read somewhere, based off a job listing, that it may be a hybrid fps rpg. Can't wait to see what studios like inXile are capable of with Xbox's backing!