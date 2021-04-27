Brian Fargo is Excited About inXile Entertainment's Next Big Game, Long Way Off - News

/ 378 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

inXile Entertainment, known for the Wasteland and The Bard’s Tale franchises, was acquired by Microsoft in 2018.

Brian Fargo, inXile founder, has teased the next game from the studio saying that he is "excited about the visuals, design, and writing" in the game. However, he added that it won't be revealed for "quite a long time."

He was asked if it would be announced later this year and Fargo responded by saying "later." This does mean we won't be seeing the game until 2022 or later.

The most recent game from inXile Entertainment was Wasteland 3, which launched on August 28, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

I know that teasing is cruel but I am so excited about the visuals, design and writing for our next big game.



Unfortunately you won't see what I see for quite a long time. — Brian Fargo (@BrianFargo) April 26, 2021

longer.... — Brian Fargo (@BrianFargo) April 26, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles