Babol the Walking Box Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher and developer Gamecom Team has announced Babol the Walking Box for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will first launch on Steam on June 26, while the console versions will launch at a later date.

Begin your adventure with your new friends! Babol the Walking Box

Yes, it's game about Box that can walk, nope, just kidding hahaha UwU

Explore the amazing world of box, from the wilderness, desert, to super duper cold snowy mountains!



Babol journey was not only about running and attack the enemy in front of him,

Meet other box and uncover the mystery that is happening in the Box World!

Key Features:

Adventure on the challenging world of box!

Save babol from the beasts who wants to eat him!

Also defeat the enemies that get in your way throughout your adventure!

And most importantly have fun!

