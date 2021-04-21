Mario Kart Tour Tops $200 Million in Lifetime Revenue and 200 Million Downloads - News

posted 12 minutes ago

Nintendo's mobile Mario Kart game, Mario kart Tour, has surpassed $200 million lifetime revenue and 200 million downloads, according to a report from research firm Sensor Tower Store Intelligence.

The mobile racing game had a fast start with over 100 million downloads and $17.8 million in revenue in its first 11 days following its launch on September 25, 2019. The game earned $100 million in revenue in under six months, which was helped by its $4.99 per month Gold Pass subscription. This enabled players to earn more in-game rewards and access to 200cc races.

From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, Mario Kart Tour was Nintendo’s second-biggest mobile game in terms of revenue generated with $92.7 million. Fire Emblem Heroes was number one with $163.4 million in revenue over the same 12 month period, while Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp came in third with $78 million.

The US has been the number one market for Mario kart Tour with nearly $76 million in revenue generated. This is 37.6 percent of the total worldwide revenue. Japan comes in second with 28 percent of the revenue and France in third with 7.3 percent. The App Store accounts for 63.4 percent of the revenue, while Google Play accounts for 36.6 percent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

