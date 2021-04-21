The Longest Road on Earth Hits PC and Mobile on May 20 - News

/ 134 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Raw Fury and developers Brainwash Gang and TLR Games announced the narrative adventure game, The Longest Road on Earth, will launch for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android on May 20.

View the release date reveal trailer beow:

Here is an overview of the game:

Play in a song.

The Longest Road on Earth is a deeply personal and meditative narrative title. Play in the songs of four short stories featuring stripped down mechanics and no words. Each story is up for interpretation—what story lives inside you for each character and the world around them?

Be swept away by the haunting and sentimental lyrics of over twenty-four original, emotionally charged songs, sung by one of the developers.

Walking down The Longest Road on Earth will only take you two hours, and it’s worth every step.

Key Features:

The Songs of Life – An original, intimate soundtrack with themes and lyrics that seek the serenity and simplicity of life is included in each ticket to ride on The Longest Road on Earth. Feelings, emotions, situations, and perceptions that aren’t extraordinary yet define us as human beings, our stories, and how we share our lives with each other.

– An original, intimate soundtrack with themes and lyrics that seek the serenity and simplicity of life is included in each ticket to ride on The Longest Road on Earth. Feelings, emotions, situations, and perceptions that aren’t extraordinary yet define us as human beings, our stories, and how we share our lives with each other. Evoke Memories – Play through four chapters that capture the essence of everyday life and skip through the snapshots of moments both meaningful and mundane — All set to a nostalgic soundtrack. No dialogue or text means that you can share moments of time with the characters and create your interpretations. Though the experience is short (under three hours) The Longest Road on Earth allows you to wrap yourself like a cozy blanket in the beauty of small joys like blowing dandelion seeds, collecting seashells, sledding on the first day of winter, and riding a bike on a summer day.

– Play through four chapters that capture the essence of everyday life and skip through the snapshots of moments both meaningful and mundane — All set to a nostalgic soundtrack. No dialogue or text means that you can share moments of time with the characters and create your interpretations. Though the experience is short (under three hours) The Longest Road on Earth allows you to wrap yourself like a cozy blanket in the beauty of small joys like blowing dandelion seeds, collecting seashells, sledding on the first day of winter, and riding a bike on a summer day. The Quiet, Simple Moments – In The Longest Road on Earth, there are no challenges to tarnish the experience, no fail-states to punish you. Players of all ages, levels of ability, known language, or backgrounds can participate with simple controls and a relaxed pace.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles