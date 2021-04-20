Xbox Game Pass Adds Second Extinction, Destroy All Humans!, and More - News

Microsoft has announced new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC later this month. The list of games includes Phogs!, Second Extinction, Destroy All Humans!, and more.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon / Available Today

MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console) – Available Now

Now available on Day One! Experience faster, deeper, and more intense moment-to-moment action on the field on Xbox One and in 4K 60FPS on Xbox Series X|S consoles. Lead your ballplayer to the pros in Road to the Show as a two-way star or aim for Diamond Dynasty glory and face your friends on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 with cross-platform play.

Phogs! (PC) ID@Xbox – April 22

In Phogs! you play as a duo of dogs on a captivating, puzzle-filled adventure. Linked by a stretchy belly, you’ll need to bark, bite, and bounce your way through obstacles set across the themed worlds of Food, Sleep, and Play. Play through your entire fun-filled adventure in co-op or single-player exploring 24 fantastical levels stuffed with exciting challenges and creatures to play with.

Second Extinction (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – April 28

Second Extinction tasks you and up to two friends with fighting bloodthirsty mutant dinosaurs in a bid to reclaim Earth. But be warned: These carnivores have an appetite for war. The game takes place on a large-scale map where each region has a unique threat level. As the community lowers the threat level, the dinosaur menace retreats. Fail to keep the hordes at bay, however, and you’ll face increased threats, more dangerous enemies, and the chance of emergence events that will test your limits

Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 29

The cult-classic returns! Invade 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest human DNA and bring down the U.S. government in the faithful remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities and reduce their cities to rubble with your flying saucer

Fable III (Cloud) – April 30

Lead a revolution to take control of Albion, fight alongside your people, and experience love and loss while preparing to defend the kingdom against a looming threat. Your choices as ruler will lead to consequences felt across the entire land.

Fable Anniversary (Cloud) – April 30

As the best-selling RPG on the original Xbox, Fable pioneered every player’s choice having a consequence. With Fable Anniversary, a spectacular HD remaster of the original Fable, players will be reminded of why the franchise is so special and unique. All new textures and 3D models, an entirely new lighting system, a slick new interface, achievements, and all the content from The Lost Chapters, make Fable Anniversary the definitive Fable experience for faithful fans and new players alike!

Xbox Game Pass for PC Adds 100 More Iconic PC Games

It’s been an amazing few months for Xbox Game Pass for PC! With our new family at Bethesda, frequent PC game additions to our library, and an EA Play membership at no additional charge, Xbox Game Pass for PC has added more than 100 iconic PC games. Now is a great time to play (or if you’re new to Xbox Game Pass for PC, get your first month for $1)!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

