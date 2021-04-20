ForwardWorks and Microsoft Japan Announce Nyorokko for iOS and Android - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment subsidiary ForwardWorks, Microsoft Japan, and Japanese actor Tsubasa Honda have announced asymmetrical multiplayer game, Nyorokko, for iOS and Android. It will release in early summer in Japan as a free-to-play title with in-app purchases.

ForwardWorks and Microsoft Japan are supporting development, while ForwardWorks will also publish the game. Nyorokko is using the Microsoft Azure PlayFab development platform.

Nyorokko is an asymmetrical competitive survival action game that was planned out by Tsubasa Honda. Honda loves online games and produced everything from character design to game design to the service policy.

View the announcement trailer below:

