Celeste Dev Announces 2D Explore-Action Game Earthblade - News

posted 3 hours ago

Celeste developer Extremely OK Games has announced "2D explor-action game in a seamless pixel art world," Earthblade.

"It took us 4 prototypes to find Earthblade, and it's now been over 3 years since Celeste's initial release," said Extremely OK Games’ Maddy Thorson. "I think a lot about an exchange I read on a gaming forum (or maybe it was on Reddit), soon after Celeste's release, where a player expressed how excited they were to see what our team would make next.

"I was happy to read that, but then I saw the only reply, which was from someone who had evidently followed us since TowerFall because they responded with something like, 'Get ready to wait 5 years :/'

"At the time I thought to myself, 'No. This time we'll be faster.' Now it sounds optimistic to say out loud that Earthblade could be released within 5 short years of Celeste. The truth is that we don't know how long it will take, just that it will take as long as it takes (and that it will take a long time)."

Thorson added, "I am so excited about this project. I can see the whole thing in my head. Not perfectly, mind you — most of the details are still pretty blurry in my mental image, and I'm sure a lot will change along the way. But I can see the general shape of it, and I feel really good about where it's going.

"Now it's our job to turn this ephemeral, pristine mind-object into a real, imperfect & human actual-object. We'll be here, slowly grinding away at that task every day. We really hope that at the end of this, some of you will enjoy what we make."

A music teaser of Earthblade can be listened to on SoundCloud.

