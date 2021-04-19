Xbox April Update Xbox App Leaderboards, New Game Pass Features, and More - News

The Xbox April update has begun rolling out. The April update adds Achievement leaderboards to the Xbox app that lets you see how you rank against your friends. Xbox also plans to add the ability to view achievements on game detail pages as a way to help track progress.

Play with Friends now appears when friends are playing any Xbox Game Pass game to help make it easier to play games with your friends. You can either jump right into a joinable multiplayer game or begin installing the games your friends are currently playing.

There are new game recommendations and collections in Game Pass on Xbox consoles. You can now download games faster with the new suspend game feature in My games & apps.

Read the details via Xbox Wire below:

Achievements

At Xbox we’re always listening to our fans. As we continue to evolve the new Xbox mobile app on iOS and Android, we heard your feedback that you wanted to bring achievements back to the Xbox app. Last month, we started rolling out and testing achievement experiences in the Xbox app, and starting today, select gamers can check out monthly leaderboards to see how you rank against your friends. We’ll also be adding the ability to view achievements on game detail pages to help track your progress. Everyone will see these updates in the app by the end of the month, and we’ll continue refining the experience over time. Stay tuned for more updates to the Xbox mobile app in the near future.

Play Xbox Game Pass games with your friends

Playing games with your friends just got easier with Xbox Game Pass on your console. Play with Friends now appears when friends are playing any Xbox Game Pass game. You can either jump right into a joinable multiplayer session or begin installing the games your friends are currently playing.

New game recommendations and collections coming to Xbox Game Pass

Explore new game recommendations and collections in Game Pass on your console. Discover another gem based on your gameplay history with “Because you played,” or find a game to play with friends in “Multiplayer.” And that’s not all – we’re adding even more collections like first-person shooters, science fiction, horror, sandbox, mystery, anime, fantasy, cute, and more. With all these collections landing in the Game Pass hub on your console, you’re sure to find something to suit your mood.

Suspend game and speed up your downloads

Download your games as quickly as possible with the new suspend game feature in My games & apps. Today, the queue warns you when your active game is slowing download speeds. Now you’ll have the option to suspend your active game in order to free up bandwidth and get the most efficient download speeds. Then, with Quick Resume, you can jump right back into your game whenever you want to start playing again.

Help shape the future of Xbox

Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for future updates and all the latest and greatest Xbox related news. For support related to Xbox updates, visit support.xbox.com. A subset of players may see additional features that aren’t listed here, like the new Microsoft Edge experience on console. These features are only enabled for a portion of the Xbox Insider audience to gauge interest and collect feedback.

