By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Double Fine: Psychonauts 2 is Still Coming Out This Year

Double Fine: Psychonauts 2 is Still Coming Out This Year - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 383 Views

Developer Double Fine in a series of tweets this morning celebrated the 16th anniversary of the original Psychonauts, which is also 50 percent off on PC via Steam until April 22.

The developer also confirmed Psychonauts 2 is still coming out later this year. However, a release date was not provided. 

"And yes, Psychonauts 2 is this year and yes I've been mentioning that here and elsewhere for a while but no I can't tell you when because someone from THE COMPANY would arrange for a mysterious "cactus accident" to happen to me... But it is real. It is playable. It is coming."

Psychonauts 2 is in development for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

6 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
axumblade (6 hours ago)

Despite not having a release date, this gives me more optimism. :)

  • 0
TallSilhouette (6 hours ago)

Can't wait.

  • 0
Signalstar (6 hours ago)

I did not know Psychonauts 2 was coming for the PS4. I assumed the game was MS exclusive.

  • 0
ice Signalstar (6 hours ago)

It was crowd funded way before MS bought them, MS honors past commitments

  • +3
shikamaru317 Signalstar (6 hours ago)

MS decided to honor any PS4/Switch ports for games that already had platforms announced before MS acquired the studios that developed them, even if there was no contractual obligation to do so. It's why games like Wasteland 3 and Psychonauts 2 still released on PS4.

However, games that were in development for PS4/PS5 before MS acquired the studios, but never had platforms announced publicly, like say Bethesda's Starfield and Wolfenstein 3, should be exclusive to Xbox and PC most likely.

  • 0
Comment was deleted...