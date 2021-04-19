Double Fine: Psychonauts 2 is Still Coming Out This Year - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 383 Views
Developer Double Fine in a series of tweets this morning celebrated the 16th anniversary of the original Psychonauts, which is also 50 percent off on PC via Steam until April 22.
The developer also confirmed Psychonauts 2 is still coming out later this year. However, a release date was not provided.
"And yes, Psychonauts 2 is this year and yes I've been mentioning that here and elsewhere for a while but no I can't tell you when because someone from THE COMPANY would arrange for a mysterious "cactus accident" to happen to me... But it is real. It is playable. It is coming."
Psychonauts 2 is in development for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.
I did not know Psychonauts 2 was coming for the PS4. I assumed the game was MS exclusive.
MS decided to honor any PS4/Switch ports for games that already had platforms announced before MS acquired the studios that developed them, even if there was no contractual obligation to do so. It's why games like Wasteland 3 and Psychonauts 2 still released on PS4.
However, games that were in development for PS4/PS5 before MS acquired the studios, but never had platforms announced publicly, like say Bethesda's Starfield and Wolfenstein 3, should be exclusive to Xbox and PC most likely.