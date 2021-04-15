Resident Evil Village Time Limited Demo Announced - News

Capcom announced it will release a time limited demo for Resident Evil Village that lets you play the village and castle stages.

The demos will be first made available on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 with the village demo available for eight hours starting on April 17 in North America at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET and on April 18 in Europe at 7:00 pm CEST. The castle demo will be available for eight hours starting on April 24 in North America at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET and on April 25 in Europe at 7:00 pm CEST.

The two demos will be available on all platforms - the Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia - on May 1 in North America at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET and May 2 in Europe at 2:00 am CEST.

View a trailer of the demo below:

Read the complete details on the time limited demo below:

Intrepid players are invited to get an early taste of the action-packed horror that awaits when Resident Evil Village launches on May 7. Players can explore the village and castle areas of the game for up to 60 minutes in a limited time demo for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam and Stadia. This multiplatform demo will be accessible for 24 hours starting May 1 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET for North America, South America and Latin America residents, with a pre-load option starting April 29 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET.

In advance of the multiplatform demo, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 players will have two early access opportunities, where they will have an eight-hour window to play 30 minutes for each section. The first date will offer the village portion starting April 17 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET with a pre-load option starting today at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET. A second date will offer the castle area starting on April 24 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET with a pre-load option also starting today at today at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

