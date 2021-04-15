Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey Arrives May 20 - News

Publisher Taito and developer Survios announced Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey will launch for Oculus Quest and Quest 2 on May 20.

"We are excited to bring Puzzle Bobble to virtual reality through our partnership with Survios in Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey," said Taito president Tetsu Yamada.

"Virtual reality allows us to deliver a new approach to bubble-popping, allowing long-time fans and new players to experience Puzzle Bobble like never before and just in time for Bubble Bobble‘s 35th anniversary."

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In celebration of Bub’s 35th anniversary title, join the beloved bubble dragons in virtual reality for the first time, and embark on an immersive bubble-popping adventure.

Puzzle Bobble: VR Vacation Odyssey delivers an all-new, first-person player perspective with 100 three-dimensional levels of bubble bursting action. Aim, match, and burst bubbles to advance through the island environments and master each level with 3-star rankings! Coins are earned and can be exchanged to activate power-ups with clever virtual reality interactions, giving players brand new tools and techniques in bubble solving.

Additionally, no Puzzle Bobble is complete without the timeless soundtrack from ZUNTATA. Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey will feature instantly recognizable classics from the original soundtrack, with new, never-before-heard songs composed for Vacation Odyssey.

Adding a new element to the classic Japanese franchise, Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey features multiple gameplay modes:

Story Mode – Story Mode provides players with 100 progressively challenging levels to clear with three-star rankings.

– Story Mode provides players with 100 progressively challenging levels to clear with three-star rankings. Infinite Mode – Shoot and match to a high score as a never-ending wave of bubbles surge on screen.

– Shoot and match to a high score as a never-ending wave of bubbles surge on screen. Online Duel Mode – Challenge the skills of online opponents and send jammer bubbles to a rival’s board in this fast-paced 1v1 duel mode.

