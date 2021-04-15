Wanderer Announced for PSVR, Oculus, and Steam VR - News

Developers Oddboy and M-Theory have announced time travel adventure game, Wanderer, for PlayStation VR, Oculus, and Steam VR. It will launch in Q3 2021.

Here is an overview of the game:

Playing as Asher Neumann, you’re thrust into an unexpected journey to change the course of history.

You find yourself in an alternate, apocalyptic timeline where the search begins for your grandfather’s lost apartment and the mysterious artefacts that are hidden within. With the discovery of an unusual wristwatch, you forge a friendship and unlock the power to traverse time and space.

Wanderer combines a unique blend of escape room style puzzles and hands-on action sequences that will see you bring together objects and events from various time periods in sometimes unlikely and inventive ways. Take a step back into history to experience beautifully detailed worlds that come to life with realistic and innovative physics-based interactions.

Uncover traitors in the dying days of an arms race as you crack codes during WW2. Prepare intricate machinery alongside frenzied inventor Nikola Tesla as you help prepare his world power machine. Take the stage in 1969 and give the performance of a lifetime to unite a generation. Defend a king and civilization from what seems to be an inevitable downfall in the 1500s. Accompanied by a cinematic score, Wanderer captures and intricately weaves the sounds of these environments with the story as it unfolds.

The game is a joint venture between New Zealand-based studios M Theory and Oddboy and this is our first virtual reality title release. We’ve come together to create a feisty game studio and our tight knit team is hell-bent on venturing into the dark lands of virtual reality development to forge a path for a new style of adventure game. One that’s built from the ground up for virtual reality and that prioritizes immersive virtual play and storytelling. We’ve also created a unique narrative and interaction system that lets the player explore time and space in ways like never before.

While Wanderer is an ambitious effort in delivering a feature length game for virtual reality, our team is confident the graphics, gameplay and story will offer an exciting prospect for virtual reality gamers.

Wanderer is planned as a three-part series with the first release developed in partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment. With inspiration from tv series such as Quantum Leap and Dark, Wanderer sets the scene for a thrilling adventure and explores yet another dimension of time travel with its own unique twists.

