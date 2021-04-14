Warframe Now Enhanced for Xbox Series X|S - News

Digital Extremes announced the free-to-play action role-play third-person shooter online game, Warframe, has been updated with enhancements on the Xbox Series X|S.

Warframe runs up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series X|S, along with faster loading times, cross-generation play with friends, enhanced audio, and more.

View the trailer of the Xbox Series X|S enhancements below:

Read an FAQ on the Xbox Series X|S version of the game below:

Can Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Players play together?

Yes! If you choose to upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S, you’ll still be able to play with your Squad on Xbox One.

Will Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S updates be simultaneous?

Yes! Future updates will be simultaneously released across both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Will next-gen have Cross Save?

Yes! But only between Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Is there Account Migration from PC to Xbox Series X|S?

At this time, we are not allowing account migration from PC to Xbox Series X|S.

Will Warframe support 4K Resolution - 60 FPS on Xbox Series X|S?

Yes, Warframe on Xbox Series X|S will support up to 4K Resolution and 60 FPS.

Will Xbox One Achievements Transfer to Xbox Series X|S?

Yes! Warframe Xbox Achievements transfer over, including those in progress.

