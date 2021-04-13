CD Projekt RED Will Not Shelve Cyberpunk 2077 - News

Developer CD Projekt RED has been focused on fixing all of the issues with Cyberpunk 2077. The science-fiction action RPG launched with a multitude of problems where it was practically unplayable on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

CD Projekt RED CEO Adam Kicinski speaking with Reuters and transcribed by GamesIndustry stated that the developer focused on fixing the game to a point they can be proud of and it to be successful for years to come.

"I don't see an option to shelve Cyberpunk 2077. We are convinced that we can bring the game to such a state that we can be proud of it and therefore successfully sell it for years to come," Kicinski said.

Cyberpunk 2077 released in December 2020 and sold over 13 million units before Christmas 2020.

