Nintendo Indie World Showcase Set for Tomorrow, April 14 - News

by, posted 49 minutes ago

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Indie World Showcase live stream tomorrow, April 14 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm UK.

The live stream will be about 20 minutes long and features new indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch. You can watch it here.

A new #IndieWorld Showcase arrives on Wednesday, April 14 at 9 a.m. PT! Tune in for a livestream featuring roughly 20 minutes focused on fresh and new indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/hDrAmAABvI pic.twitter.com/f5E8uYOlae — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 13, 2021

