Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn Headed to Fortnite on April 15

Epic Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment have announced Fortnite will add Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West as a character outfit on April 15.

Hello, PlayStation fans. No stranger to thriving in the wild, Aloy — as you know well from Horizon Zero Dawn and the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West — is soon joining the fray of Fortnite’s Primal Season.

As Aloy arrives as the latest member of the Gaming Legends series, we’re making the occasion extra special with a new tournament and Limited Time Mode. Read on for the Aloy items that will be entering the Fortnite Item Shop, as well as info about the Aloy Cup and the Limited Time Mode “Team Up! Aloy & Lara.”

Introducing the Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle

Outcaster, seeker, and champion, Aloy enters the fray alongside familiar mementos of her Horizon Zero Dawn adventure. In addition to the Aloy Outfit, all these items will be available for purchase in the Item Shop starting April 15, 2021.

Though Blaze may not be a crafting resource on the Island, you can still use it for show via the Blaze Canister Back Bling. Also, glide into battle with the Glinthawk Glider and strike objects with the Aloy’s Spear Pickaxe. Using the Heart-rizon Emote, express yourself with the Focus effect, and inspired by the Shield-Weaver armor, adorn your weapons and vehicles with the Shield-Weaver Wrap.

All items in the Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle will be available individually, but the Bundle includes the Aloy the Skywatcher Loading Screen as an added bonus. Additionally, anyone who owns the Aloy Outfit and plays Fortnite on their PlayStation 5 will unlock the Ice Hunter Aloy Style, based on the Banuk Ice Hunter outfit from Horizon Zero Dawn.

Compete in the Aloy Cup for a chance to unlock the Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle early

Fitting for the Primal Season, bows are more prominent than ever on the Island. One of Aloy’s main weapons in Horizon, demonstrate your bow precision in the upcoming Aloy Cup, available only on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This Duos tournament happens April 14, and the top performing teams in each region will unlock the Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle before it enters the Item Shop.

In the Aloy Cup, you and your Duos partner will compete to be the last team standing, but the twist is that you’ll get bonus points for eliminations with a bow. Players are able to compete in 10 matches in their region’s three-hour time window, and the specific timing for each region can be found in the Compete tab in-game. Full rules are available at the Fortnite website.

Two gaming legends join forces in the “Team Up! Aloy & Lara” limited time mode

When Fortnite’s current Season began, gaming icon Lara Croft was one of the varied veterans of the wild to join the primal fight. Starting April 16, fellow members of the Gaming Legends series Aloy and Lara are assembling for a new Limited Time Mode: Team Up! Aloy & Lara.

Players will automatically be outfitted as either Aloy or Lara in this Duos mode, with their teammate being outfitted as the other. At your disposal will only be the bow for Aloy and Dual Pistols for Lara — keep an eye out for wildlife and master your crafting skills to upgrade your weapons.

Team Up! Aloy & Lara will run from 6AM PT / 9 AM ET on April 16 to 6AM PT / 9 AM ET on April 18.

Good times on the horizon

In both this Season and future ones, we look forward to seeing your adventures on the Island with Aloy. As with Kratos, we’re delighted to have such an esteemed gaming icon join the Fortnite roster.

From Angie Smets, Studio Director & Executive Producer at Guerrilla:

“We’re thrilled that Epic has invited Aloy to play! As a fast, agile hunter and a proven competitor, we know she’ll make an amazing addition to the Fortnite universe.

Moreover, Epic has done an exceptional job with Aloy’s kit, including her outfit and spear, staying true to her likeness in Horizon Zero Dawn. Even better, they’ve included fun and authentic extras like her Glinthawk glider, Blaze Canister backbling, and Shield Weaver wrap. There’s even a special emote which Horizon fans are sure to love.

Special thanks to all the devs at Epic for making this exciting collaboration happen. We can’t wait to see Aloy glide into battle.”

Set your focus on Island victory like never before.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

