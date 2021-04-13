Subnautica: Below Zero Gets New Trailer Ahead of May Release - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Unknown World Entertainment have released a new cinematic trailer for Subnautica: Below Zero.

From the award-winning studio, Unknown Worlds Entertainment, presents the return to the world of 4546B with Subnautica: Below Zero. Dive into a freezing underwater adventure on an alien planet. Set one year after the original Subnautica, Below Zero challenges you to survive the icy biomes both above and below the surface. Craft tools scavenge for supplies and unravel the next chapter in the Subnautica story.

Survival is Key – Gather valuable materials, craft tools, manage your hunger and thirst, all while evading the dangerous wildlife that sees you as its next meal

– Gather valuable materials, craft tools, manage your hunger and thirst, all while evading the dangerous wildlife that sees you as its next meal The Mysteries Submerged – You came here in search of answers. You risked everything to get here

– You came here in search of answers. You risked everything to get here Exploration – Delve into unique aquatic and terrain biomes that will unlock not only materials, but the answers that you seek

– Delve into unique aquatic and terrain biomes that will unlock not only materials, but the answers that you seek Build your Habitat – Crafting and building the comforts of home here. These bases will be integral for your survival from not only the wildlife, but also the harsh environment around you

Subnautica: Below Zero will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on May 14.

Subnautica: Below Zero on the Nintendo Switch will also include a copy of Subnautica. The game is already available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

