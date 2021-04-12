Epic Games Store Has Lost Over $450 Million for Epic - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 642 Views
The Epic Games Store launched in December of 2018 and Epic Games has been trying as hard as it can to compete with Steam. The store has grown to over 160 million registered users at the end of 2020 with about 56 million monthly active users.
A recent court filing spotted by ResetEra reveals that Epic Games has yet to turn a profit with the Epic Games Store. Since its launch, the store has lost Epic Games over $450 million. This includes $181 million in 2019 and $273 million in 2020, and a projected loss in 2021 already at $139 million.
The reason the Epic Games Store has yet to turn a profit is that Epic is spending a lot of money to grow its marketshare. The 12 percent revenue cut is enough to cover the operating costs. This compares to most digital storefronts who take a 30 percent cut.
Epic expects the Epic Games Store to become profitable in 2023 and its cumulative gross profit isn't expected until 2027.
So basically they are purposefully taking only 12% from devs compared to Steam's 30-20% (depending on exactly how much revenue a game earns), and spending a ton on timed exclusivity deals, all just to steal as much marketshare from Valve as possible. If they can afford to eat those losses now, I guess it might pay off for them long term.
I don't see it paying off long-term, in that they think by 2027, they will become "the" top dog on the market.
What I do see happening though, is the years of trying to coddle the younger gen that's into FN, into being their primary consumer base (even if it's been done via petty attempts and brainwashing).
"gotta spend money to make money" Timmy
Or you could just invest wisely, instead of splurging money, tossing it into a bottomless pit and expecting to come out as supreme king of the market (what he expects to be by 2027).
That being said, they are so lucky they have someone like Tencent aiding them in their spending endeavours, because anyone else without a partner like that would fail hard.
I'm not sure what world they live in that buying up temporary exclusive rights, which only aggravates the community, is the right way to make them comparable to Steam.
I've only ever used EGS to claim the free games and the 1 week I played Fornite with my friends then we all quickly dropped it lol. Steam is so dominant still because of the fleshed out ecosystem. It's not just buying games. There's forums, Steam workshop, groups, inventory system support, etc, and EGS is nowhere near that fleshed out. Sure, you can make the argument that Steam was barebones at launch, but there was no competition at that time! EGS should've launched at the same level, if not greater, than what Steam is now. Not what it was in 2004.
I don't even care about how they launched. It's how little progress has been made since that time.