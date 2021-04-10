Mass Effect Legendary Edition Goes Gold - News

/ 295 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Project Director Mac Walters via Twitter announced Mass Effect Legendary Edition has gone gold. That means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes the single-player campaign, over 40 story DLC, weapons, and armor packs from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. The game supports 4K resolution with HDR.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin on May 14. The game will also run on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has gone GOLD! It's been quite a journey - time to celebrate briefly. Maybe even dance a little... if that's you're thing. #MassEffect #Legendary pic.twitter.com/cvDmGjFrSi — Mac Walters (@macwalterslives) April 9, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles