Nintendo President Says They Will Focus on Creating New Game Series and Established IPs - News

/ 547 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in an interview with Nikkei (and translated by VideoGamesChronicle) said that Nintendo for the future plans to create new game series, as well as continuing long-running IPs like Mario and The Legend of Zelda.

"With the expansion of time spent at home, the range of entertainment as an object of consumption is expanding," said Furukawa. "Games are not a necessity of life. In order for customers to choose games in their finite time, they have to be interesting. Competition is tough, and I am not optimistic.

"I myself am looking at and studying various forms of entertainment. In the future, we will focus on creating new game series as well as long-sellers such as Mario and Zelda."

Furukawa added that Nintendo is always thinking about new hardware and creating ideas for new consoles.

"We are constantly building up ideas for the new consoles the market is expecting, but there are some things we can’t do now due to technology and cost constraints," he said.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles