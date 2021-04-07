Abandoned is a Survival FPS, Announced for PS5 - News

Blue Box Game Studios has announced survival first-person shooter, Abandoned, for the PlayStation 5. It will launch in Q4 2021.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Abandoned is a cinematic, first-person horror survival shooter set in a highly detailed open world environment and favors a realistic approach to survival.

Story

The story is centered around Jason Longfield, who wakes up in a strange forest. Abandoned and not remembering how he got there, Jason soon finds out that he was kidnapped and brought there for a dark purpose. Fighting for his survival, his main goal is escape.

Realistic Character Interaction

We want to deliver a uniquely personal gameplay experience, one that feels realistic. Every event has an influence on your character. If Jason is out of breath after sprinting (or is afraid), his firing accuracy will suffer. Unlike action shooter titles, firing weapons in Abandoned will be realistically slow. You will need to be tactical in order to survive.

Development

Our studio is focused on crafting a cinematic style, first-person story. This is no fast-paced shooter in which you just run, aim and shoot. Abandoned requires you to hide and plan every shot before pulling the trigger. We want you to be nervous come each and every enemy encounter. To be aware that a wrong move can be the deciding factor between surviving a combat scenario or not.

DualSense Wireless Controller and 3D audio

We wanted to emphasize realism through user immersion. This would not be possible without the DualSense wireless controller. Players will feel each and every interaction during gameplay—such as being struck by a bullet. Pulling the trigger on a loaded or unloaded gun will feel different. Equally 3D audio will help shape your decisions and tactics, using the accurate positioning of gunshots out in the wilds to help decide your next move.

The Power of PlayStation 5

Our team is still unravelling the power of PS5 but we’ve made amazing progress so far. The console allows us to process high quality motion capture, all running at 60 frames per second and rendered at a native 4K resolution. We’re making sure the environmental quality is as close to the real thing as possible. In all, the result is realistic graphics, smooth character animations, and minimal loading screens.

