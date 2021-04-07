Sinfeld Remastered is a Seinfeld Parody, Announced for PS5 - News

/ 135 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

RareBird Games has announced action horror comedy game, Sinfeld Remastered, for the PlayStation 5.

Sinfeld Remastered is a parody based on the popular American sitcom television series Seinfeld and features "various gameplay styles inspired by Resident Evil, Silent Hills, and PT."

The game is a remaster of the game Sinfeld Chronicles, which was developed using the PlayStation 4 game, Dreams. It has been rebuilt using Unreal Engine 4.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

When little Donathan goes to visit his Uncle Jerry and pees his bed, he is thrust into an adventure of a lifetime. We’re remastering Sinfeld from Dreams using Unreal Engine 4. Donathon’s journey into the Sinfeld universe is an actual nightmare... Serenity now!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles