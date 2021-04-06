Embracer Group and Gearbox Entertainment Merger Now Complete - News

/ 245 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Gearbox Entertainment Company and Embracer Group have announced the merger between the two companies has now been completed. The $1.3 billion merger was announced in February.

The Gearbox Entertainment Company is now the seventh operating group in Embracer Group, which now has 7,000 employees and owns over 240 franchises. The Gearbox Entertainment Company with its 550 employees is now in a position for "rapid growth" due to its "robust IP catalogue, AAA development studios, and North American publishing capabilities."

"Our team is incredibly excited about the opportunity we now have," said The Gearbox Entertainment Company founder Randy Pitchford.

"Far from riding off into the sunset, we are now positioned to launch new IP, do more with our existing brands, grow our base of incredibly talented team members, and capitalize on new opportunities in our mission to entertain the world. This just the start."

Embracer Group founder and CEO Lars Wingefors added, "This was the largest merger that Embracer has undertaken. I am grateful to Randy and his entire team for their enthusiasm, creativity and vision. We are confident in Gearbox’s long-term future within Embracer Group."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles