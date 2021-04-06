PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Outsold Switch in the UK in March - Sales

Sony and Microsoft had a decent month for restocking the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles in the UK in March 2021, according to the head of GamesIndustry.biz Christopher Dring via Twitter.

There was enough stock of the next-generation consoles to push the Nintendo Switch down to third place. All three platforms performed well in the UK last month.

"It was a decent month for re-stocking PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in the UK last month," said Dring. "As a result, Nintendo Switch was No.3 for the first time in forever. All three platforms continue to perform really well."

Dring did not state if the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S was the number one best-selling platform.

