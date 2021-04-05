No More Heroes III Stream Set for April 8 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Marvelous announced it will host a No More Heroes III official live stream on Thursday, April 8 at 21:00 JST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitter.

Presenters include No More Heroes III director Goichi Suda, MC Mafia Kajita, and guest Shishiro Botan.

No More Heroes III will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 27.

