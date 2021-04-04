Ratchet & Clank (2016) PS5 Patch Adds 60 FPS Support - News

Developer Insomniac Games have released a PlayStation 5 patch for 2016's Ratchet & Clank. The patch increases the frames per second (fps) of the game from 30 fps to 60 fps on the next-generation console. The game previously ran at a 30 fps cap on the PlayStation 4.

View the Digital Foundry breakdown of the PS5 patch of 2016's Ratchet & Clank below:

"Ratchet and Clank 2016 has been updated to support 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5! It's a welcome boost for an absolutely beautiful game - and it means that the series has come full circle," said Digital Foundry.

"Ratchet games on both PS2 and PS3 targeted 60fps before Insomniac shifted strategy to 30fps gaming instead - a situation that looks set to change for the generation ahead!"

