Some PS Vita Devs Weren't Warned About PS Store Closure

Sony Interactive Entertainment this past week announced it will be shutting down the PlayStation Store on PlayStation 3 on July 2 and PlayStation Vita on August 27. The remaining purchase functionality for the PSP will also shut down on July 2.

Several developers have spoken with IGN and revealed they were not given a proper warning from Sony about the PlayStation Store closure.

Lillymo Games' Barry Johnson told IGN the studio was "not warned about the closing of the Vita store in any way" and the team bought a second PlayStation Vita devkit last month.

"When word came out that it was happening through that story at TheGamer we reached out to Sony for clarification and were given no response," said Johnson. "We found out at the same time as the public did that we would have to cancel our Vita version of our next game."

Spooky Squid game designer Miguel Sternberg is working on a port of the studios' Russian Subway Dogs for the PlayStation Vita and will now try to get it out before the PlayStation Store on the PlayStation Vita shuts down.

"I’ve been working on porting the game to PS4, Xbox One, and Vita, switching back and forth every few weeks," Sternberg said. "It was some serious emotional whiplash going from being happy about new improvements I’d implemented [to the Vita port] over the weekend, to learning it might be too late to release the game, and now knowing it’s possible but only if I can hit that deadline. I miss it for whatever reason and all that work is for nothing!"

PlayStation has sent emails out to developers that IGN has acquired that reveals the final day to submit games to the PlayStation Vita is on July 12 and the final day to release content for the handheld is on July 20. The final date to submit a game to Sony’s global quality assurance is July 6. However, Sony can't guarantee slots for review.

Johnson expressed his frustration and that he wished they were given a year's warning to finish up any projects.

"Having to find out through a news story that the store was closing was not something I expected. I would have hoped to receive something like a year’s warning to finish up all projects," added Johnson.

Sternberg added that he has to either cancel the PlayStation Vita version or make it his priority and hope nothing unexpected happens.

"Now I either throw that work away and cancel the Vita version, or I make it my priority for the next couple months and hope nothing unexpected gets in the way," said Sternberg.

