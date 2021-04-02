Platinum Games' Sol Cresta Launches Later This Year for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

posted 8 hours ago

Platinum Games announced the shoot ’em up, Sol Cresta, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in 2021.

Sol Cresta was first shown as an April Fools’ Day joke in 2020, but it now appears to be a real game. A trailer was posted that has since been pulled, however, it ended with the text "now in development," according to Gematsu.

The game takes inspiration from the classic shoot ’em up games Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta. It is the first game in the Neo Classic Arcade series.

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

