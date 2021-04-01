Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Launches April 22 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Graffiti Games and developer Snoozy Kazoo announced Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on April 22 for $14.99.

"Turnip Boy may look like a cute title, but there’s a devious world behind the scenes," said Snoozy Kazoo developer Yukon Wainczak. "Players will uncover a mysterious plot, how the world came to be and that nothing is ever what it seems to be. We have many secrets scattered throughout the game and we look forward to people’s reactions to the twists and turns that we put into the game."

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, players take control of an adorable turnip who happens to be an absolute menace to society. After failing to pay taxes and getting evicted from his home, Turnip Boy must go on an epic quest to pay back his massive debt to Mayor Onion. Garden tools to solve plantastic puzzles, meet eccentric vegetables and fruits, and take on treacherous fights. Along the journey uncover what’s spoiling this garden community and rise to tear down the corrupt vegetable government!

Key Features:

A thrilling, single-player adventure full of tax evasion, petty crimes and more.

Dungeons full of puzzles, enemies and rare treasures to pay back your debt.

Massive beasts to battle.

Grow and harvest plants to aid in your journey.

A large cast of quirky food-based characters, all with their own stories and problems.

Tons of tax documents to rip up, allowing you to erase your paper trail and potentially destroy the government.

Multiple endings based on how effectively you commit tax evasion.

Collectable hats to deck out Turnip Boy in any way you choose!

A deep history of the world and how it became what it is.

