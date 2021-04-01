Oddworld Collection Arrives May 27 for Switch - News

Publisher Microids announced Oddworld Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 27.

Oddworld Collection includes Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty, Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee, and Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath. All three of those games are available now as an individual release.

Oddworld: New‘n’Tasty ?

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee ?

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath ?



Don't choose! The 3 games are in the same cartridge. Oddworld: Collection will be available on May 27 for Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/OiMcCJNEfF — Microids (@Microids_off) April 1, 2021

Here is an overview of the games in the collection:

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Abe’s back on the menu!

A mudokon chosen by the fickle finger of fate, Abe was a first class Floor-Waxer for RuptureFarms who was catapulted into a life of adventure.Late one night he overheard plans from his boss, Molluck the Glukkon, to turn Abe and his fellow Mudokons into Tasty Treats as a final effort to rescue Molluck’s failing meatpacking empire!Can Abe change the fate of thousands and rescue the Mudokons? Can he escape the dark recesses of RuptureFarms and the desolate, uninviting, and downright terrifying surrounding environment?

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Meet Munch, hero of the Oddest Oddysee of all. His luck is about to change—for the worse.

How would you feel if you broke your leg in a scrab trap, were abducted by soulless scientists, had an alien device implanted in your skull, and found out your race had been hunted to extinction?

It’s up to you to help guide Munch in efforts to rescue fellow test creatures. These critters will be forever loyal to Munch and in turn enable his escape . Once free, Munch teams up with Abe and together they are guided by the wisdom of the Almighty Raisin. They are informed as to how to accomplish their goals, but in order to do so, they must work together. For Munch, his dream is to bring back his species from the brink of extinction. For Abe, it is to rescue his Mudokon buddies.

Using special powers, cool power-ups, and other special abilities to deliver payback to the Vykkers, Abe and Munch reclaim the last gabbit eggs on Oddworld, which have been packaged in a can of gabbiar. May Odd help you!

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath

In the dusty, undeveloped wastelands of Western Mudos, cantankerous townsfolk find their settlements besieged by belligerent outlaws.

Along comes Stranger, a tall, dark and enigmatic bounty hunter with a mission to capture troublemakers and scoundrels and return them to civilized townships for incarceration.

But Stranger is keeping a secret and needs expensive surgery to survive. In his quest to earn enough Moolah, Stranger reluctantly accepts the ultimate bounty from the owner of the Mongo River and suddenly his adventure takes a very different turn.

