Dead or Alive Director Yohei Shimbori Leaves Koei Tecmo - News

posted 7 hours ago

Dead or Alive director Yohei Shimbori via Twitter announced he has left Koei Tecmo.

"As of today, I have left Koei Tecmo Games," Shimbori said in a Tweet translated by Gematsu. "I worked on Dead or Alive for 16 years, and while there were times I was pleased, there were also times I was unable to live up to expectations. I would like to take this opportunity to express my utmost gratitude to the many people who have supported and taken care of me. Thank you very much."

Here is the list of games he has worked on while working on Koei Tecmo:

Dead or Alive Ultimate (2004) – Planner

(2004) – Planner Dead or Alive 4 (2005) – Game Designer

(2005) – Game Designer Dead or Alive Xtreme 2 (2006) – Game Designer

(2006) – Game Designer Dead or Alive Paradise (2010) – Director

(2010) – Director Dead or Alive Dimensions (2011) – Director

(2011) – Director Dead or Alive 5 (2012) – Director

(2012) – Director Dead or Alive 5 Ultimate (2013) – Director

(2013) – Director Dead or Alive 5 Last Round (2015) – Director

(2015) – Director Dead or Alive 6 (2019) – Producer and Director

