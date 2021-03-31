Dead or Alive Director Yohei Shimbori Leaves Koei Tecmo - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 343 Views
Dead or Alive director Yohei Shimbori via Twitter announced he has left Koei Tecmo.
"As of today, I have left Koei Tecmo Games," Shimbori said in a Tweet translated by Gematsu. "I worked on Dead or Alive for 16 years, and while there were times I was pleased, there were also times I was unable to live up to expectations. I would like to take this opportunity to express my utmost gratitude to the many people who have supported and taken care of me. Thank you very much."
Here is the list of games he has worked on while working on Koei Tecmo:
- Dead or Alive Ultimate (2004) – Planner
- Dead or Alive 4 (2005) – Game Designer
- Dead or Alive Xtreme 2 (2006) – Game Designer
- Dead or Alive Paradise (2010) – Director
- Dead or Alive Dimensions (2011) – Director
- Dead or Alive 5 (2012) – Director
- Dead or Alive 5 Ultimate (2013) – Director
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round (2015) – Director
- Dead or Alive 6 (2019) – Producer and Director
ご報告です。— しんぼり (@shimbori_x) March 31, 2021
本日をもってコーエーテクモゲームスを退職いたしました。DOAに約16年携わらせていただき、喜んで頂けたこともあれば、ご期待に応えられないこともありました。多くの方々に支えていただき大変お世話になりましたこと、この場を借りて篤く御礼申し上げます。
ありがとうございました。
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.