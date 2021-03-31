The Skylia Prophecy is a Side-Scrolling Action RPG, Launches April 23 for Consoles - News

Publisher and developer 7 Raven Studios, and developer Ezekiel Rage have announced story-driven, side-scrolling action RPG, The Skylia Prophecy, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 23.

The Skylia Prophecy is a story-driven, side-scrolling action RPG set in a medieval fantasy world with more than a dozen locations. Lead Mirenia in a quest to vanquish the evil she unleashed and upgrade her with a level and magic system.

The Skylia Prophecy features three difficulty levels, multi-language, and vibration support. Battle hordes of monsters as you fight against powerful bosses in ancient dungeons and solve exploration-based riddles.

Key Features:

Story-driven, side-scrolling action RPG set in a medieval fantasy world.

Upgrade Mirenia with a level and magic system.

Over a dozen different locations.

Beautiful pixel art.

Story-driven exploration.

Atmospheric music.

Challenging and complex boss battles.

Three different difficulty settings.

Enabled vibration.

Multiple languages.

