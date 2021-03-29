Andro Dunos II Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, 3DS, and Dreamcast - News

Publisher and developer PixelHeart, and developer Picorinne Soft have announced Andro Dunos II for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo 3DS, and Dreamcast. It will launch in 2021.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The sequel to the famous shoot’em up from Visco studio is coming to PixelHeart. It’s time to bring out your good old spaceship fighter in Andro Dunos II.

Once upon a time…

Andro Dunos is a side scrolling arcade game from shoot’em up category (Shmup). Developed by Visco and distributed in 1992 by SNK on Neo Geo MVS and Neo Geo AES. Licensed by PixelHeart since 2020.

Key Features:

Flexible and efficient gameplay.

Recover power ups by killing enemies.

Music composed by Allister Brimble (Alien Breed, Body Blows, Project-X, Colonization, Driver, or Superfrog).

