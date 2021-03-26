Lawn Mowing Simulator Announced for Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

Publisher Curve Digital and developer Skyhook Games have announced, Lawn Mowing Simulator, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. It will launch this summer.

"We’re incredibly excited to show the world our first in-house developed game," said Skyhook Games co-founder David Harper. "We can’t wait for players to experience the satisfaction of manicuring a lawn to perfection within Lawn Mower Simulator‘s idyllic setting."

Curve Digital publishing director Simon Bryon added, "It feels great to be able to reveal Lawn Mowing Simulator alongside Skyhook Games. The team have done an amazing job recreating the experience of lawn mowing across the gorgeous British countryside. We’re excited for players to get hands-on with Lawn Mowing Simulator as early as next week through the Xbox Insider Program and to hear everyone’s thoughts."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Experience the beauty and detail of mowing the Great British countryside in Lawn Mowing Simulator, the only simulator that allows you to ride an authentic and expansive roster of real-world licensed lawn mowers from prestigious manufacturers; Toro, SCAG, and STIGA as you manage your mowing business.

Key Features:

Physically Authentic Lawn Mowing Experience – Execute ground checks, set your blade height, and measure your engine load as you complete a variety of contracts across Career Mode, Free Mode or Challenge Mode. Take your mowing further with several attachments from stripe rollers, mulching kits, grass collectors, recyclers, flail decks and more.

– Execute ground checks, set your blade height, and measure your engine load as you complete a variety of contracts across Career Mode, Free Mode or Challenge Mode. Take your mowing further with several attachments from stripe rollers, mulching kits, grass collectors, recyclers, flail decks and more. Beautiful Rural British Countryside – Lawn Mowing Simulator is set in a beautiful British countryside town. Busy residential streets, vast castle grounds, quaint cottage greens, and large equestrian fields are just some of the locations that await your mowing blades.

– Lawn Mowing Simulator is set in a beautiful British countryside town. Busy residential streets, vast castle grounds, quaint cottage greens, and large equestrian fields are just some of the locations that await your mowing blades. Real World Licensed Mower Manufacturers – Toro, SCAG, and STIGA front line Lawn Mowing Simulator with their real-world machines painstakingly re-created visually and physically. 12 Mowers are available in the base game, each with their own challenges, attachments and upgrades to pursue.

– Toro, SCAG, and STIGA front line Lawn Mowing Simulator with their real-world machines painstakingly re-created visually and physically. 12 Mowers are available in the base game, each with their own challenges, attachments and upgrades to pursue. Accurate and Attentive Business Management – Build your own lawncare business from the ground up. Purchase and upgrade your headquarters, hire employees, purchase advertising and balance the books as you grow and expand your business.

