Xbox Series X|S Sales Top 4 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Mar 7-13

Xbox Series X|S Sales Top 4 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Mar 7-13 - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,434 Views

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 425,124 units sold for the week ending March 13, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 81.22 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 222,001 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.40 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 95,989 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.04 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 40,376 units, the Xbox One sold 18,774 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,567 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 43,733 units (11.5%). The PlayStation 4 is down 191,935 units (-82.6%), the Xbox One is down 85,983 units (-82.1%), and the 3DS is down 11,260 units (-87.9%).

PS5 Sales, Xbox Series X and S Sales, Switch Sales

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 425,124 (81,217,962)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 222,001 (6,296,634)
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 95,989 (4,040,062)
  4. PlayStation 4 - 40,376 (115,191,359)
  5. Xbox One - 18,774 (49,945,628)
  6. 3DS - 1,567 (75,923,941)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 194,715
  2. PlayStation 5 - 81,641
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 54,586
  4. PlayStation 4 - 13,306
  5. Xbox One - 12,733
  6. 3DS - 353
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. Nintendo Switch - 107,508
  2. PlayStation 5 - 81,686
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 29,544
  4. PlayStation 4 - 20,917
  5. Xbox One - 4,708
  6. 3DS - 308
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 107,151
  2. PlayStation 5 - 53,758
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 8,017
  4. PlayStation 4 - 5,299
  5. 3DS - 884
  6. Xbox One - 750
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 15,750
  2. PlayStation 5 - 4,916
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 3,842
  4. PlayStation 4 - 854
  5. Xbox One - 583
  6. 3DS - 22

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


6 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
SKMBlake (4 hours ago)

Congrats to Switch's #10 all time spot ! Next week #9

  • +3
SvenTheTurkey SKMBlake (13 minutes ago)

Yeah. But didn't it pass the psp a couple weeks ago? Should be able to pass the gba next week though.

  • 0
Genuine (59 minutes ago)

Monster Switch

  • 0
Juanita (3 hours ago)

222000 PS5
95000 xsx/s

WTF!

  • 0
eddy7eddy Juanita (1 hour ago)

Supposedly XSX is harder to produce.

  • +1
SvenTheTurkey eddy7eddy (16 minutes ago)

I think they just didn't buy enough manufacturing. Or rather not as much. When they were planning the production, they probably didn't anticipate the production line being all booked up. Normally both companies could have ramped up production by now. There's just no time in the factories available.

  • 0