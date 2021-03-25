Xbox Series X|S Sales Top 4 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Mar 7-13 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,434 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 425,124 units sold for the week ending March 13, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 81.22 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 222,001 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.40 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 95,989 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.04 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 40,376 units, the Xbox One sold 18,774 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,567 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 43,733 units (11.5%). The PlayStation 4 is down 191,935 units (-82.6%), the Xbox One is down 85,983 units (-82.1%), and the 3DS is down 11,260 units (-87.9%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 425,124 (81,217,962)
- PlayStation 5 - 222,001 (6,296,634)
- Xbox Series X|S - 95,989 (4,040,062)
- PlayStation 4 - 40,376 (115,191,359)
- Xbox One - 18,774 (49,945,628)
- 3DS - 1,567 (75,923,941)
- Switch - 194,715
- PlayStation 5 - 81,641
- Xbox Series X|S - 54,586
- PlayStation 4 - 13,306
- Xbox One - 12,733
- 3DS - 353
- Nintendo Switch - 107,508
- PlayStation 5 - 81,686
- Xbox Series X|S - 29,544
- PlayStation 4 - 20,917
- Xbox One - 4,708
- 3DS - 308
- Switch - 107,151
- PlayStation 5 - 53,758
- Xbox Series X|S - 8,017
- PlayStation 4 - 5,299
- 3DS - 884
- Xbox One - 750
- Switch - 15,750
- PlayStation 5 - 4,916
- Xbox Series X|S - 3,842
- PlayStation 4 - 854
- Xbox One - 583
- 3DS - 22
