Xbox Series X|S Sales Top 4 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Mar 7-13

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 425,124 units sold for the week ending March 13, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 81.22 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 222,001 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.40 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 95,989 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.04 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 40,376 units, the Xbox One sold 18,774 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,567 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 43,733 units (11.5%). The PlayStation 4 is down 191,935 units (-82.6%), the Xbox One is down 85,983 units (-82.1%), and the 3DS is down 11,260 units (-87.9%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 425,124 ( 81,217,962 ) PlayStation 5 - 222,001 ( 6,296,634 ) Xbox Series X|S - 95,989 ( 4,040,062 ) PlayStation 4 - 40,376 ( 115,191,359 ) Xbox One - 18,774 ( 49,945,628 ) 3DS - 1,567 ( 75,923,941 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 194,715 PlayStation 5 - 81,641 Xbox Series X|S - 54,586 PlayStation 4 - 13,306 Xbox One - 12,733 3DS - 353

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 107,508 PlayStation 5 - 81,686 Xbox Series X|S - 29,544 PlayStation 4 - 20,917 Xbox One - 4,708 3DS - 308 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 107,151 PlayStation 5 - 53,758 Xbox Series X|S - 8,017 PlayStation 4 - 5,299 3DS - 884 Xbox One - 750

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 15,750 PlayStation 5 - 4,916 Xbox Series X|S - 3,842 PlayStation 4 - 854 Xbox One - 583 3DS - 22

