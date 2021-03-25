Humankind Delayed to August 17 - News

Amplitude Studios announced it has delayed the release of the historical strategy game, Humankind, from April to August 17. The game will launch for PC and Google Stadia.

"When we first founded Amplitude, Humankind was the game we dreamed of creating," said Amplitude CEO Romain de Waubert. "This game means a lot to us, and more than anything we want to honor the community's expectations for it.

"Players have always been at the heart of Amplitude's philosophy, and releasing the game on August 17th will allow us the extra time to keep working with the community and polishing the game for an amazing day one experience."

Amplitude will be holding a live stream later today at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm UK. You can watch it on Twitch.

For anyone who would like more information on the delay, we will be hopping on stream to chat about it more this afternoon.



Join us at 6 PM CET / 5 PM GMT / 10 AM PDT!https://t.co/6r7QozE0pn https://t.co/15XBrCdkzW — Humankind (@humankindgame) March 25, 2021

