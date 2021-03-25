Immortals Fenyx Rising Myths Of The Eastern Realm DLC Out Now - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Quebec have released the Myths of the Eastern Realm DLC for Immortals Fenyx Rising. It is priced at $14.99.

View a new trailer of the DLC below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Experience an exciting new tale inspired by Chinese mythology! As Ku, a brave new hero, you must help the goddess Nuwa restore the balance between Heaven and Earth. Encounter legendary Chinese deities, fight exotic monsters, and challenge yourself with unique puzzle mechanics in the quest to save humanity.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, and Uplay, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

